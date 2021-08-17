Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vital Farms stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.00 million and a P/E ratio of 92.37. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

