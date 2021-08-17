Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.51 and last traded at $86.67. Approximately 9,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 270,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.60.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

