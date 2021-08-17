CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $22.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,627. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 141.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.