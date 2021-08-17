Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $35.57 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.