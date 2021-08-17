Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

