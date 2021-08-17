Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 2,500 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

NYSE CR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

