Cream Finance Hits One Day Volume of $8.71 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $111.92 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $181.58 or 0.00403866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

