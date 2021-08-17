Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

