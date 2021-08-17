Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 537 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02.

