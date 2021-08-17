Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,440 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after buying an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $17,387,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

