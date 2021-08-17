Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,475 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $488.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.68. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

