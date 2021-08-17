Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 73 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $291.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $291.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

