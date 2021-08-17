Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after buying an additional 127,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83.

