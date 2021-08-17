Credit Suisse Group Boosts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $770.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $735.00 to $770.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $675.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.75. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

