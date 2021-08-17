Credit Suisse Group Trims SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Target Price to $8.50

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLMD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.