Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Cree stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. 3,001,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

