Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRCT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.