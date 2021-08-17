Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRCT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
