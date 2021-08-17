Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in July

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.