Critical Survey: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DT Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.40 $312.00 million N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners $27.20 billion 1.80 $3.78 billion $2.11 10.63

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners 11.80% 18.26% 7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 9 1 3.10

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.20%. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $26.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats DT Midstream on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing facility and a related gathering system. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment owns a crude oil pipeline system. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

