Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.33. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,402 shares of company stock worth $2,010,421 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

