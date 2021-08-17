CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Mickey Kim Buys 1,000 Shares

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Mickey Kim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mickey Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mickey Kim purchased 1,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 171,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

