Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0769 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $4,247.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.57 or 0.01455591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00359508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00122695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,845,042 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

