Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRKN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 3,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,557. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRKN shares. Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

