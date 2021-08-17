CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $16.12 or 0.00034296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $3,176.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.03 or 1.00002762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00080770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.