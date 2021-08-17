CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

LAW opened at $56.32 on Monday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

