CSFB Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

Northland Power stock opened at C$40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.36. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$35.34 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

