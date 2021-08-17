CSFB Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$58.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 309,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

