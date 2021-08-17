CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.57. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.