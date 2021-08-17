CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CTIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $247.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

