CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

