CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.90.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.