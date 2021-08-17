CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

