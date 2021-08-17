Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 20,712 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

