Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

