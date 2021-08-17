Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 22,251 Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 58.7% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 396,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 146,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTE stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

