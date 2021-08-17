Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

