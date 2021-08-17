Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $275,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,718 shares of company stock worth $2,199,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

