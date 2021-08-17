Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $776.55 million, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

