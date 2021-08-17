Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $283,000 Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVROBIO Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.