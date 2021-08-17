Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

