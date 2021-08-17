Curate (XCUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Curate has a total market cap of $23.61 million and $1.93 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,068,058 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

