Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.34. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CWK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 70,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $18,116,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $20,823,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

