Cutler Group LP Has $361,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

