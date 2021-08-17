CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $156.36 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.78 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.