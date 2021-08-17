Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Posts Earnings Results

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

