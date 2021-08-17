Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

CYRN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 952,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,969. Cyren has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

