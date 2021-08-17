D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11,364.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,268.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

