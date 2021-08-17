Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFCO stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Dalrada has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

