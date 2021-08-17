Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.02. 46,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $319.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.