DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,773.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $52,773.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00145953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00873595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048395 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,479,956,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

