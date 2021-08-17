Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.04. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28.

In other Data I/O news, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,592 shares of company stock valued at $356,687. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

